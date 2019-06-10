Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

MTZ stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

