Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Orange were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Orange by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $15.54 on Monday. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4471 dividend. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.04%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

