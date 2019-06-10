Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,288 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 352.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,126,730.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,663,810.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,410 shares of company stock worth $13,350,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-purchases-3288-shares-of-cadence-design-systems-inc-nasdaqcdns.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.