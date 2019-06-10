NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 66.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,546,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

