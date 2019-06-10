Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCDO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Ocado Group to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($14.59).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,124.50 ($14.69) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of -162.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37). Also, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total value of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.