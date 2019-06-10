ODEM Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002833 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00399621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.02395367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00153526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,928,504 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.