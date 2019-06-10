Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1,234.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.04 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $359.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

