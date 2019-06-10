Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

