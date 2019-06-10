Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.17 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

