Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982. Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

