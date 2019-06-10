OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $54,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/oppenheimerfunds-inc-boosts-holdings-in-globant-sa-nyseglob.html.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.