Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

ORCL opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/oracle-co-nyseorcl-position-raised-by-harfst-associates-inc.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.