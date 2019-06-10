Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) versus MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NASDAQ:MEC) Financial Analysis

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH does not pay a dividend. Park-Ohio pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Park-Ohio and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park-Ohio 0 1 0 0 2.00 MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 1 4 0 2.80

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. Given MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH is more favorable than Park-Ohio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Park-Ohio shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Park-Ohio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park-Ohio and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park-Ohio 3.29% 17.19% 4.33% MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park-Ohio and MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park-Ohio $1.66 billion 0.23 $53.60 million $4.28 7.09 MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH $354.53 million 0.80 $17.93 million N/A N/A

Park-Ohio has higher revenue and earnings than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Summary

Park-Ohio beats MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. It also engineers and manufactures precision cold-formed and cold-extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, fuel filler pipes, and flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; turbo charging and coolant hoses; and fluid handling systems. It also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and railcar center plates and draft lugs. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.