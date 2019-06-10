Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

