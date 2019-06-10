Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $73.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $503,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,921.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 829,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.25%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

