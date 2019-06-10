Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield (LON:SFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Severfield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

