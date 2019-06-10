PENG (PENG) Market Cap Achieves $234,219.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $234,219.00 and approximately $545.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00402122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.02375330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00154752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 9,989,832,585 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,324,199 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

