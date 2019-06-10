Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $304,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,895.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $277,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,097.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,093. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Performance Food Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 152,105 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Performance Food Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,077,563 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 507,030 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 430,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. 345,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

