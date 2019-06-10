Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $238.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

