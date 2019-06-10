Philip Jansen Acquires 1,484,413 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,484,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98).

Philip Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Philip Jansen purchased 813 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.71) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

BT.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.83 ($3.55).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

