Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,148,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,705 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

