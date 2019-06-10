Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 153,389 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 50,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,520,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,999,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,401,000 after acquiring an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE KKR opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

