Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Stitch Fix Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.01. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $16,364,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $364,707.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209,102 shares of company stock valued at $36,158,400 in the last three months. 56.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,600,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,167,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,124.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 1,015,597 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $22,592,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 719,063 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.