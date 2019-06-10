PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.45. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-4-23-million-position-in-shenandoah-telecommunications-nasdaqshen.html.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.