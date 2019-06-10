Premise Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Premise Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,906 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Premise Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Premise Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $$48.83 during trading on Monday. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,963. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

