Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.43 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 216,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,831. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

