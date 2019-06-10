Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,976.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of PLD opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

