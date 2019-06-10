Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.96 Million

Brokerages expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to announce $524.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $502.90 million to $553.13 million. Propetro posted sales of $459.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $546.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.22 million. Propetro had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Propetro stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 25,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Propetro has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

