Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Reaches $203.27 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $203.27 million and $8.65 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.06 or 0.09129122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040743 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023449 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 266,962,422,907 coins and its circulating supply is 236,950,087,583 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.