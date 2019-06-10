QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives $46.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTS. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 399,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTS opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.