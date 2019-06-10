Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,545,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,775.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $121,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405 shares of company stock worth $721,128 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-cuts-position-in-huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-nysehii.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.