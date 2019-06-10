Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,938,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,347,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,825,000 after purchasing an additional 165,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,764 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $89,987.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,385.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,237 shares of company stock worth $1,226,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $17.12 on Monday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-813000-position-in-nuance-communications-inc-nasdaqnuan.html.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.