Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €202.00 ($234.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €184.00 ($213.95) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €201.00 ($233.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Volkswagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/14/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €173.00 ($201.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €183.00 ($212.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €191.00 ($222.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €201.00 ($233.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €163.00 ($189.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €141.88 ($164.98) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €166.08 ($193.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.