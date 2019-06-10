Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 606.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 109,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,254,188 shares of company stock worth $30,201,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 995,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,593. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $42.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

