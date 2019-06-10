Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,716 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

