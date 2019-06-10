Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 4,150 ($54.23).

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,190 ($67.82) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,257 ($55.63) to GBX 4,478 ($58.51) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,391.63 ($57.38).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,518.50 ($59.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,821 ($62.99).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

