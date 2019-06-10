Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.