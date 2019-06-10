Royce & Associates LP Invests $46,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.50 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray bought 52,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

