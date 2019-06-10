RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RSA Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNAY opened at $7.26 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

