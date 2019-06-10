Sapience Investments LLC Has $31.36 Million Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 134.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,980 shares during the period. Cars.com makes up about 4.2% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,824.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 518,116 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. 6,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,383. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

