Sapience Investments LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $14,714,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $13,534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after purchasing an additional 305,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.96. 3,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

