Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.83.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$40.13 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$35.56 and a 1 year high of C$46.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

