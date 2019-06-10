Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,301 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for about 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 122,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

