Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $320,000 Position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of BMV IVOV opened at $118.42 on Monday. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $126.33.

