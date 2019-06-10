SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

