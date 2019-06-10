Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

SHEN opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.45. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

