Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Lifted by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for about 7.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,313,000 after purchasing an additional 976,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after acquiring an additional 317,424 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,238,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Wolfe Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,683. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $37,897.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,188 over the last ninety days. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

