SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,074 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 107,360.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 146,010 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $118,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,691 shares of company stock worth $6,297,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

