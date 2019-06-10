Snovio Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Snovio has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Snovio token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Bibox. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00397091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02387073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00154356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.