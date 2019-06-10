SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up 7.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.50. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a one year low of $1,603.40 and a one year high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

